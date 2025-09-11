Son in Rosemead allegedly sets family house on fire after dispute

The son of a family in Rosemead allegedly started to set their home on fire after a dispute on Thursday morning.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said they responded to a house on the 3000 block of Muscatel Avenue for calls of a family disturbance.

When deputies arrived, they found the son who refused to get out of his family's house and started a fire. SkyCal flew over the home where heavy smoke could be seen coming from the roof.

The rest of the family was already evacuated, and the LA County Fire Department was also called to the scene.

The son was taken into custody. His age is unknown.