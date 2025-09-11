Watch CBS News
Son in Rosemead allegedly sets family house on fire after dispute

Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

The son of a family in Rosemead allegedly started to set their home on fire after a dispute on Thursday morning.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said they responded to a house on the 3000 block of Muscatel Avenue for calls of a family disturbance.

When deputies arrived, they found the son who refused to get out of his family's house and started a fire. SkyCal flew over the home where heavy smoke could be seen coming from the roof. 

The rest of the family was already evacuated, and the LA County Fire Department was also called to the scene.

The son was taken into custody. His age is unknown. 

