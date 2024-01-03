Some LA County beaches closed after sewage spill

Some Los Angeles County beaches have been closed after a sewage spill in San Gabriel on Wednesday.

While the spill happened dozens of miles away in the Rubio Wash, the closures will mainly affect Long Beach, specifically the swimming areas west of Belmont Shore. A California Governor's Office of Emergency Services report indicated that about 15,500 gallons of sewage spilled in the basin which leads into the Los Angeles River, which ends in the Pacific Ocean.

Officials believe a grease blockage caused the spill.

Following state law, Long Beach officials declared the closure and will post signage along the affected shores.

The city's inspection team will monitor the area closely until it reaches state water quality standards.

The city's Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis issued a rain advisory on Wednesday, which urges against swimming in the water. However, the sewage spill supersedes that order and requires a mandatory closure.

To stay up-to-date with the closure, officials urge residents to call (562) 570-4199 or to visit their website here.