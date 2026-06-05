SoFi Stadium workers authorize strike ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup in Los Angeles

Roughly 2,000 SoFi Stadium workers overwhelmingly authorized a strike a week before the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Los Angeles.

Unite Here Local 11, which represents the stadium's hospitality staff, said 96% of its members voted in favor of striking. While their demands include higher wages and job security, the main reason for the potential walkout stems from the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the international soccer tournament.

"The main concern, first of all, is the ICE issue being on the grounds," worker Yolanda Fierro said on Thursday. "Myself and my co-workers are a little bit scared of coming to work, because I do have a lot of employees that are here on working visas from different countries."

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, insisted that ICE agents will be at the stadium to target counterfeiters and traffickers. However, the workers said they do not trust the federal agency and want the right to strike if federal immigration agents enter the stadium and create "a reasonable fear for their safety."

CBS LA contacted Legends Global, which manages food and beverage at SoFi Stadium, but did not receive a response while workers voted on the strike.

In April, Legends Global said they had no comment on the potential strike. Unite Here Local 11 said both sides will return to the bargaining table on Monday, June 8.

SoFi Stadium is slated to host eight matches during the World Cup. The U.S. men's national team will face Paraguay in the first match on Friday, June 12.