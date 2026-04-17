SoFi Stadium workers threaten strike ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup in LA

The union representing the SoFi Stadium workers is threatening a strike as Los Angeles County prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"Workers are ready to do whatever it takes," said Maria Hernandez, an organizer for Unite Here Local 11.

The hospitality union represents roughly 2,000 workers at the arena, potentially disrupting one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

"A lot of folks just feel unsafe, and we have to put SoFi Stadium on notice," Hernandez said. "It just feels like it's FIFA that's calling the shots here and they really have an opportunity to do something right."

Working conditions and fears surrounding the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement are at the center of the labor dispute.

"Without these cooks, without these dishwashers, without these servers, there are no games," Hernandez said.

ICE said it works with local, state and federal partners to keep fans, players and officials safe.

SoFi Stadium cook Isaac Martinez, who is also a union shop steward, said workers and the union are asking that ICE and Border Patrol play no role in the World Cup. They also called for fair working conditions and demanded affordable housing solutions for stadium employees.

"Without us, there is no event," Martinez said in Spanish.

Both sides are facing mounting pressure to find common ground before soccer fans from around the world arrive to Southern California.

"If FIFA really cares about human rights as they say, this is something concrete they can actually do," Hernandez said.

CBS LA reached out to FIFA for comment and is awaiting a response.

SoFi Management and Legends Global, which manages food and beverage at the stadium, said they have no comment on the situation.

"They're the backbone of this stadium," Hernandez said.