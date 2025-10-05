Watch CBS News
One of two hawks stolen from SoFi Stadium found safely

By
Dean Fioresi
One of the two hawks stolen from outside of SoFi Stadium during a Rams game has been found safely, but authorities are continuing their week-long search for its partner. 

The pair of Harris's hawks was taken from the Inglewood-based stadium when the Rams were hosting the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 28, Inglewood police said at the time

Both of the hawks, named Bubba and Alice, were inside cages attached to a utility vehicle that was taken outside of the stadium, in the 1000 block of S. Stadium Drive. Though police located the UTV the next day, about five miles away in South Los Angeles, neither of the birds was located. 

screenshot-2025-09-29-at-7-10-58-pm.png
An image of the stolen UTV, the two missing Harris's Hawks and the suspect who allegedly took the vehicle while the birds will still on the back.  Inglewood Police Department

On Sunday, however, Charles Cogger, the falconer who owns the birds and uses them to assist with bird abatement at SoFi Stadium, told CBS News Los Angeles that IPD officers had located one of his beloved hawks. 

He said that the bird, 8-year-old Bubba, was found in Hacienda Heights, about 30 miles from the stadium. A good Samaritan spotted the hawk and called police, who then contacted Cogger so they could assist with the retrieval. 

Cogger is hopeful now that he'll be able to locate Alice, who is 20 years old. He says that both of the birds were hooded at the time that they were taken.

screenshot-2025-10-05-at-9-34-33-pm.png
Cogger retrieving Bubba after he was found in Hacienda Heights, a week after being taken from outside of SoFi Stadium.  Charles Cogger

Authorities have not yet identified or arrested a suspect connected to the theft. A $1,000 reward has been offered by Crime Stoppers as the search for the second missing hawk continues. He has been described as a man who was wearing a black jacket with white stripes going down the shoulder. He was also wearing black shoes and black pants. 

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact IPD detectives at (310) 412-5206.

