Pair of hawks, utility vehicle stolen from SoFi Stadium during Rams-Colts game

Authorities are searching for a suspect who took off with a utility vehicle carrying two hawks at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood on Sunday, while the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Indianapolis Colts.

It happened at around 2:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of S. Stadium Drive, according to a news release from the Inglewood Police Department. They say that the suspect drove away with a maroon two-seater Kawasaki Mule UTV, which had the keys in the ignition.

An image of the stolen UTV, the two missing Harris's Hawks and the suspect who allegedly took the vehicle while the birds will still on the back. Inglewood Police Department

"Affixed to the bed of the UTV were two Harris's Hawks ... housed in green containers," said IPD's release. "These Hawks are used during the games by a Falconer in order to deter other birds in the area."

Witnesses told police that they saw the suspect drive the vehicle off the SoFi Stadium property. It was last seen in the Century Village shopping area.

Police described the suspect as an adult man who was wearing a black shirt and a black jacket with white stripes going down the shoulder. He also had black pants and black shoes on.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact detectives at (310) 412-5206.