SoCal museum admission is free Sunday

How does strolling through gardens, looking at dinosaurs and taking in some art -- for free –sound? Well tomorrow it's officially the annual Southern California Museums Free-for-all day.

Over 30 museums, from Long Beach to Catalina and Santa Barbara are offering free admission Sunday, Feb. 5.

"We are thrilled to be able to collectively welcome visitors from across the region on this special day once again. The Museums Free-for-All has always been a celebration of the varied and remarkable institutions in Southern California, and it is meaningful to continue this tradition of accessibility and joy," says Briana Sapp, SoCal Museums President and Director of Marketing and Communications, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. "We hope this will be an opportunity to both revisit old favorites and see new exhibitions or to try somewhere new."

The Free-for-All also serves as a reminder that free visitor days are available year-round at museums across Southern California. A calendar of free days can be found at socalmuseums.org/free.

