Southern California sees increased wildfire risks amid thunderstorms in inland areas

A heat wave across Southern California resulted in record-high temperatures and increased wildfire risks as forecasters predict thunderstorms in two areas of the region this weekend.

Thunderstorms are expected in Santa Barbara County and near Palmdale in Los Angeles County following record-high temperatures there in recent days as Lancaster recorded an all-time high temperature for the month of July of 115 degrees on July 7 and Palmdale reported a record-breaking peak temperature of 115 degrees on July 6. At 2:16 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service said it was monitoring the areas expecting thunderstorms over the next several hours.

DEATH VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - JULY 08: A 'Stop Extreme Heat Danger' sign is posted during a long-duration heat wave which is impacting much of California on July 8, 2024 in Death Valley National Park, California. Getty Images

"Stronger storms that form there can produce gusts up to 55 mph & frequent lightning," the agency said in an X post. "With the dry conditions over interior locations, there is an increased risk for fire starts."

Currently, a number of wildfires are burning in inland areas of Southern California including the Pauba Fire in Riverside County and the Vista Fire near Mt. Baldy, leaving to evacuation warnings and even mandatory orders this month.

A red flag warning in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday has been issued by the weather service, warning of the potential for dangerous dry lightning and strong winds that could quickly push wildfires forward once they start. Most mountains and foothills in the Antelope Valley are affected by the red flag warning.

There's risk of rapid fire growth due such weather conditions, and as a result, the potential for risks to human life and property, forecasters said.

"The long duration heat wave will continue to bring elevated to critical fire weather conditions this weekend," the National Weather Service wrote in an X post. "Any new fire will grow very quickly!"

Other parts of Southern California also saw record-breaking temperatures this month such as Palm Springs, which recorded an all-time high of 124 degrees on July -- beating the previously set record of 123 degrees in 2021.