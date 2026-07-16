SoCal Edison pays Eaton Fire victims more than $314 million through compensation program

Southern California Edison said it has paid more than $314 million to victims of the Eaton Fire through its compensation program.

The utility company launched its Wildfire Recovery Compensation Program nine months after the Eaton Fire destroyed more than 9,400 buildings and damaged nearly 1,100.

The $314 million in settlements went to more than 2,100 claimants. SoCal Edison said payments ranged between $15.1 million for someone who owned multiple properties and $15,000 for a tenant whose building suffered non-burn damage.

"Behind every claim is a person, family or business working to recover and move forward," said Pedro Pizarro, president and CEO of SoCal Edison's parent company. "SCE remains committed to providing clear information to support community members as they explore their options and determine the path that's right for them."

SoCal Edison said it has extended more than 2,100 offers totaling $743 million. The utility company said a survey of 120 paid participants found that 82% had a favorable opinion of the program.

LA Fire Justice, which represents Eaton Fire victims, believes applicants will receive only half of what they are owed.

"After these fires, the last thing people are worried about is suing the utilities; they are literally trying to figure out where to live," LA Fire Justice attorney Doug Boxer said. "I think they are finding the people who simply are on their last leg and need some money to put a roof over their head."

Wildfire Recovery Compensation Program applications can be submitted until Nov 30. 2026. Applicants must agree not to sue or pursue legal action against the utility company if they accept the payment. SoCal Edison has not accepted fault for the wildfire and said that the compensation program is not an admission of guilt.

It faces several lawsuits from victims, Los Angeles County, and the U.S. Department of Justice, alleging that the utility's equipment ignited one of the worst wildfires in California history.

SoCal Edison filed a cross-complaint against LA County, SoCal Gas and other agencies, alleging that most of the deaths, damages and injuries could have been "avoided or significantly reduced" if the agencies "acted reasonably and with due care."