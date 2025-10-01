Snoopy and the Goodyear Blimp deliver future service dogs to their trainers in Southern California

A trio of soon-to-be service dogs are now in the hands of their trainers, and it's all thanks to one very famous dog and one very unique mode of transportation.

In celebration of 100 years of the Goodyear Blimp, 75 years of Peanuts and 50 years of Canine Companions service dogs, Snoopy brought the young puppies to be given to their trainers after a ride aboard the Goodyear Blimp. Images from the scene showed a dog walking another dog, as Snoopy guided the young pup from the blimp to the trainers.

The blimp ride took the puppies from Long Beach to Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park before touching down in Gardena.

"There wasn't a dull moment, I can tell you that right now," said Natalie Nuse, executive director of Canine Companion's southwest training center. "The puppies were great and Snoopy was a blast."

Now, the puppies will be trained by volunteers with the intention of becoming service dogs. Many of the dogs previously raised by this group of trainers have gone to children, they said.