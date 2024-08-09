Smash-and-grab suspects leave $100K in losses to Riverside smoke shop

Smash-and-grab leaves $100K in damage to smoke shop after suspects ram car into store

Smash-and-grab leaves $100K in damage to smoke shop after suspects ram car into store

Smash-and-grab leaves $100K in damage to smoke shop after suspects ram car into store

Three suspects in a smash-and-grab burglary at a Riverside smoke shop rammed a car into the front of the store, leaving behind about $100,000 in damages as they stole much of the store's merchandise early Friday.

Officers responded to the store at 4773 Tyler Street just before 1:30 a.m. when a security alarm went off, according to the Riverside Police Department. The business's owner called authorities after seeing a vehicle crash into the storefront and three people rummaging through the merchandise and stealing several tobacco products and accessories.

The address is listed online as Cloudy Smoke Shop.

The owner of the store said it has only been open for five months and this is the first time the business has been broken into. He said the burglars left behind an estimated $100,000 in damage.

In the hours following, a silver sedan was seen parked inside the store with broken glass display cases throughout and shattered glass all over the floor.

No other details have been released by police.