Smash-and-grab robbers hit Manhattan Beach jewelry store in broad daylight

Manhattan Beach Police on Friday evening were called to the scene of a smash-and-grab robbery at jewelry store where witnesses watched an estimated eight suspects shatter display cases and flee with an unknown amount of merchandise.

The incident occurred at Pasha Fine Jewelry at 217 Manhattan Beach Blvd., just before 7 p.m.

According to MBPD press release, the suspects used hammers to smash display cases and at least three of them appeared to be armed with what appeared to be handguns, though no shots were fired.

Eyewitness video showed the suspects running out of the jewelry store, across the street to an alleyway where they entered awaiting vehicles, which then fled southbound.

"This was not just a crime against a person or a business. This was a crime against our entire community," Manhattan Beach Mayor Steve Napolitano said. "An armed robbery in broad daylight in our downtown could have resulted in serious injury and death. To those who did it, please know MBPD is devoting every resource to catch, prosecute, and jail you. We're going to add additional patrols in our downtown and throughout our commercial and residential areas. I want to assure the community that public safety is always your City Council's No. 1 priority and the MBPD has our full support."

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, who is facing a recall election and has been criticized for being too lenient with criminals, tweeted about smash-and-grab robberies Saturday.

“These smash and grab burglaries are unacceptable and harm not only local businesses but the entire community. Our office vigorously prosecutes these crimes, especially those by repeat offenders or individuals with pending cases, who deserve to be held on bail. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/cuUJBTAPJM — George Gascón (@LADAOffice) June 25, 2022

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call Det. Ian Mikelson at 310-802-5121 or the Manhattan Beach Police Department's Tip Line at 310-802-5171 for those who wish to remain anonymous.