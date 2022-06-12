Watch CBS News
Smash-and-grab robbers hit Daniel's Jewelers in Puente Hills Mall

Smash-and-grab robbers hit a jewelry store Saturday at Puente Hills Mall, located at 1600 S. Azusa Ave. in City of Industry. 

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the incident occurred at around 4:14 p.m. when four male suspects smashed a glass case at the entrance of Daniel's Jewelers. 

The robbers grabbed an unknown amount of merchandise and fled, according to the sheriff's department. 

Cellphone video taken by a witness shows the four suspects, all wearing dark hoodies, running through the mall. 

Authorities said no guns were used and no injuries were reported. 

