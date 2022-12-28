Watch CBS News
Private plane skids off runway at Hawthorne Airport; all occupants safely evacuated

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A private plane crashed near Hawthorne Municipal Airport on Tuesday.

According to firefighters on the scene, all occupants of the plane were able to safely evacuate after the plane crashed at around 6:40 p.m.

The plane, an Embraer EMB-505 Phenom 300, is reported to have skidded off the runway.

Data from FlightRadar24 revealed that the plane originally took off from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, before landed at Hawthorne Municipal Airport. It traveled all the way to the end of the runway before sliding off due to the wet tarmac. 

Circumstances leading up to the crash were still not immediately known. 

No injuries have yet been reported.

