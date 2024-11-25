Watch CBS News
Small plane crashes into a tree near Fullerton Airport

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

A small plane crashed into a tree near Fullerton Airport on Monday. 

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of Artesia Avenue. No one was seriously injured, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

The two people on board suffered moderate injuries. Paramedics took them to the hospital for treatment.

It's unclear what caused the crash. 

Police closed Artesia Avenue in both directions from Gilbert Street to Dale Street for the ensuing investigation. 

