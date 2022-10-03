Watch CBS News
Local News

Small earthquake shakes Yorba Linda overnight

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Small earthquake rattles Yorba Linda overnight
Small earthquake rattles Yorba Linda overnight 00:18

A small earthquake rattled Orange County early Monday morning.

A magnitude-3.1 earthquake was reported just before 1:30 a.m. Monday.  It struck about three miles southeast of Yorba Linda, and about six miles east of Placentia.

The depth was shallow and most people may have felt a very weak shake.

Most "Did You Feel It?" responses to the U.S. Geological Survey came from Yorba Linda and neighboring Anaheim, but there were some that came from as far as Temecula to the east, Encino in Los Angeles County's San Fernando Valley, and Thousand Oaks in Ventura County.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 3, 2022 / 5:24 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.