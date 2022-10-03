Small earthquake shakes Yorba Linda overnight

A small earthquake rattled Orange County early Monday morning.

A magnitude-3.1 earthquake was reported just before 1:30 a.m. Monday. It struck about three miles southeast of Yorba Linda, and about six miles east of Placentia.

The depth was shallow and most people may have felt a very weak shake.

Most "Did You Feel It?" responses to the U.S. Geological Survey came from Yorba Linda and neighboring Anaheim, but there were some that came from as far as Temecula to the east, Encino in Los Angeles County's San Fernando Valley, and Thousand Oaks in Ventura County.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.