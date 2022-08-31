Triple digit temperatures in parts of LA as heat wave scorches Southland

With temperatures soaring across the Southland, small businesses in Los Angeles are taking precautions to stay cool.

By late morning Wednesday, temperatures had already reached the triple- digits in Van Nuys, Chatsworth, Woodland Hills and Acton.

The heat will continue as the weekend approaches, with a minor dip in temperatures anticipated Friday before heating up again for Saturday and Sunday, when "widespread triple-digit heat is expected," including "kiln- like" heat of 115 degrees or more in the hottest areas, forecasters said.

Forecasters said the heat will persist through Monday, when the high- pressure system finally begins weakening. But some valley areas will likely still have extreme heat into next week.

Meanwhile, the California Independent System Operator warned that it may be issuing Flex Alerts, which are calls for voluntary power conservation during peak hours, generally between 4 and 9 p.m.

"Lowering electricity use during that time will ease strain on the system, and prevent more drastic measures, including rotating power outages," according to Cal-ISO.

During Flex Alerts, residents are urged to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using large appliances and turn off unnecessary lights.

Cal-ISO noted that its current forecast shows that peak electricity demand could exceed 48,000 megawatts on Monday, the highest demand of the year.