Watch CBS News
Local News

Small businesses affected by Boyle Heights warehouse disaster can apply for federal assistance

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Read Full Bio
Julie Sharp

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced small businesses affected by the Boyle Heights warehouse fire may apply for low-interest federal disaster loans.

The U.S. Small Business Administration approved California's request for a disaster declaration, making loans available to eligible small businesses, private nonprofit organizations, including faith-based organizations, that experienced financial losses directly related to the fire.

"The Boyle Heights community has endured tremendous disruption, and we moved quickly to bring every available resource to bear. These loans will help local businesses and nonprofits meet essential costs, retain workers, and move forward as the community recovers." Newsom said in a news release.

Funds are available even when a business or nonprofit did not sustain physical damage. and may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other expenses that could not be paid because of the disaster.

Loans are available for up to $2 million, with interest rates as low as 4% for businesses and 3.625% for private nonprofits, and terms of up to 30 years. Interest does not accrue, and payments are not due until 12 months after the first loan disbursement.

Businesses and nonprofits may apply online at sba.gov/disaster, call the SBA Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955, or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue