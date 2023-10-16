Small brush fire in Lincoln Heights impacting Metro L line service

Firefighters Monday were working to completely extinguish some "suspicious" vegetation fires in the Lincoln Heights area that affected nearby Metro L Line train service.

The fires were reported about 12:55 p.m. near the 400 block of North San Fernando Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The largest fire scorched about a half-acre or grass, the LAFD reported.

"Due to the ... proximity to the Metro L -- Gold -- Line, all service on that light rail line will be paused in the immediate area until LAFD operations are complete," the LAFD said in a statement about 1:40 p.m. "Though the cluster of fires are presently considered suspicious, no specific cause or suspect/s have been identified."

There are no reports of injuries.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)