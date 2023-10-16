Watch CBS News
Local News

Small brush fire in Lincoln Heights impacting Metro L line service

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Firefighters Monday were working to completely extinguish some "suspicious" vegetation fires in the Lincoln Heights area that affected nearby Metro L Line train service.

The fires were reported about 12:55 p.m. near the 400 block of North San Fernando Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The largest fire scorched about a half-acre or grass, the LAFD reported. 

"Due to the ... proximity to the Metro L -- Gold -- Line, all service on that light rail line will be paused in the immediate area until LAFD operations are complete," the LAFD said in a statement about 1:40 p.m. "Though the cluster of fires are presently considered suspicious, no specific cause or suspect/s have been identified."

There are no reports of injuries. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on October 16, 2023 / 2:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.