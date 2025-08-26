Watch CBS News
Local News

Slightly cooler temperatures for Southern California, with thunderstorms possible in some areas

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Read Full Bio
Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Amber Lee's 5 a.m. forecast | NEXT Weather
Amber Lee's 5 a.m. forecast | NEXT Weather 03:34

Slightly cooler temperatures continue for Southern California on Tuesday, offering relief from last week's heat wave, as a slight chance of thunderstorms is possible over the mountains and the Antelope Valley in the afternoon.

On Monday, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of Riverside and Los Angeles counties. The possible monsoonal thunderstorm risk continues on Tuesday for northern Los Angeles County.

By Wednesday, it will be drier and cooler, with warmer temperatures back in time for the holiday weekend.

Temperatures across the region fall 3 to 6 degrees cooler on Tuesday. Highs for the San Fernando Valley will be in the mid-80s, Orange County will reach 81, Los Angeles 84, Burbank 88, Ontario 93, Santa Ana, 82, and Lancaster tops at 95.

Clouds are expected on Thursday and Friday, with another slight chance of thunderstorms over the LA mountains. By Sunday, maximum temperatures will be near normal across the coasts and in the valleys, according to the National Weather Service. 

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue