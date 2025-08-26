Slightly cooler temperatures for Southern California, with thunderstorms possible in some areas

Slightly cooler temperatures continue for Southern California on Tuesday, offering relief from last week's heat wave, as a slight chance of thunderstorms is possible over the mountains and the Antelope Valley in the afternoon.

On Monday, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of Riverside and Los Angeles counties. The possible monsoonal thunderstorm risk continues on Tuesday for northern Los Angeles County.

By Wednesday, it will be drier and cooler, with warmer temperatures back in time for the holiday weekend.

Temperatures across the region fall 3 to 6 degrees cooler on Tuesday. Highs for the San Fernando Valley will be in the mid-80s, Orange County will reach 81, Los Angeles 84, Burbank 88, Ontario 93, Santa Ana, 82, and Lancaster tops at 95.

Clouds are expected on Thursday and Friday, with another slight chance of thunderstorms over the LA mountains. By Sunday, maximum temperatures will be near normal across the coasts and in the valleys, according to the National Weather Service.