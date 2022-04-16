Watch CBS News

Slight decrease extends streak of dropping LA County gas prices to 19 days

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Californians still paying highest prices in nation for gas 03:28

The streak of decreases to the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was extended Saturday to 19 days, but barely, with a decrease of two-tenths of a cent to $5.807.

The average price has dropped 26.3 cents over the past 19 days, including nine-tenths of a cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The average price rose $1.283 to a record $6.07 during a 32-day streak of increases that ended March 27.

The average price is 6.6 cents less than one week ago and 6.9 cents lower than one month ago but $1.808 higher than one year ago.

A 17-day streak of deceases to the Orange County average price ended with an increase of two-tenths of a cent to $5.766. The average price dropped 26.5 cents during the streak, including eight-tenths of a cent Friday.

The streak followed a run of 37 increases in 38 days totaling $1.279 to a record $6.029 March 29.

The Orange County average price is 6.4 cents less than one week ago and 7.6 cents lower than one month ago but $1.79 more than one year ago.

First published on April 16, 2022 / 11:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.