Skydiver suffers serious injuries after hard landing at Riverside County airport
A skydiver suffered serious injuries on Thursday during an apparent hard landing after a jump over the Perris Valley Airport.
It happened a little before 1:30 p.m. near the private airport, located on Goetz Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Crews arrived to learn that a parachutist that was participating in a jump orchestrated by Skydive Perris suffered back injuries when they landed.
The victim, who hasn't been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment, firefighters said.
Crews did not provide information on what may have led to the hard landing.
No further information was provided.