Skydiver suffers serious injuries after hard landing at Riverside County airport

Dean Fioresi
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
A skydiver suffered serious injuries on Thursday during an apparent hard landing after a jump over the Perris Valley Airport. 

It happened a little before 1:30 p.m. near the private airport, located on Goetz Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. 

Crews arrived to learn that a parachutist that was participating in a jump orchestrated by Skydive Perris suffered back injuries when they landed. 

The victim, who hasn't been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment, firefighters said. 

Crews did not provide information on what may have led to the hard landing. 

No further information was provided. 

