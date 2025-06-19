Skydiver suffers serious injuries after hard landing at Riverside County airport

Skydiver seriously injured in "hard landing" after jump over Perris Valley Airport

A skydiver suffered serious injuries on Thursday during an apparent hard landing after a jump over the Perris Valley Airport.

It happened a little before 1:30 p.m. near the private airport, located on Goetz Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Crews arrived to learn that a parachutist that was participating in a jump orchestrated by Skydive Perris suffered back injuries when they landed.

The victim, who hasn't been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment, firefighters said.

Crews did not provide information on what may have led to the hard landing.

No further information was provided.