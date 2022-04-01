Skippy recalls more than 100,000 pounds of peanut butter

Skippy is recalling over a 100,000 pounds of peanut butter because it says the jars may contain small steel fragments.

Hormel Foods, Skippy's parent company, announced the recall Thursday.

They said the issue involved more than 9,300 cases of select Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter and Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein.

The jars, according to the company, may contain a small piece of stainless steel from manufacturing equipment.

So far, the company has not received any complaints about the products, but said they were notified by the facility.

For more information, consumers can go to Skippy's website and the check the "best if used by" dates on their products.

If you do have peanut butter that is a part of the recall, Hormel said you can return it to the store for an exchange.