LA gang interventionist arrested for conspiracy to commit murder

Skipp Townsend, a longtime gang interventionist in Los Angeles, was arrested by police for conspiracy to commit murder.

The former gang member-turned-activist has spent the last two decades running the group "2nd Call," where he developed a reputation for negotiating disputes between rival gangs and working with repeat offenders to turn their lives around. 2nd Call has major contracts with the city.

"I can speak both personally and professionally about the breadth and extent of the impact he has made," said Jorja Leap, a gang researcher at UCLA's Luskin School.

Leap worked alongside Townsend for 20 years. She was stunned to hear about his arrest.

"What I've been saying over and over again to anyone who asks me is, show me the receipts," Leap said. "Show me the evidence you have against this man."

His arrest comes after the death of 2nd Call team member Reginald Foreman in August. Townsend spoke at the scene that night about Foreman, who was shot and killed while working on a fencing project for the organization. Investigators believe his death was gang-related.

"He was not the guy he was when he was 17 or 18," Townsend said about Foreman in August. "I look at him as being an influence. He could've helped influence to where we could've saved a lot more lives.

The Los Angeles Police Department did reveal details about what prompted Townsend's arrest. Officers did say he's being held on $2 million bail.

Detectives turned the case over to the LA County District Attorney's Office, but Townsend has not yet been charged with any crime.