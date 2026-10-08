Federal and Los Angeles law enforcement target Skid Row in drug trafficking bust

Federal agencies and local law enforcement partnered in a targeted Skid Row operation on Thursday, cracking down on drug trafficking in the Los Angeles area.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the Operation Skid Row focused on drug-related criminal activity, "dismantling high-level criminal enterprises." LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said a series of well-established gangs are involved.

"That is why this is such a historic operation. It is the largest operation targeting Skid Row and these drug dealers in Los Angeles history," Hochman said in a Thursday news conference.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said Thursday's enforcement was the culmination of more than six months of joint investigative work among the LAPD, the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the U.S. Attorney's Office.

He said as of Thursday morning, 21 out of 28 federally indicted suspects are in custody. Seizures included guns, cash, vehicles, along with methamphetamine and fentanyl. "We've also seen a resurgence of crack cocaine, PCP, and certainly heroin being used in the Skid Row area," McDonnell said.

When compared to Operation Free MacArthur Park's summer raids, Hochman said Skid Row covers a 50-city-block area, making the park's enforcement almost like a test run for Thursday's massive operation.

"We are taking away generational players in Skid Row," by getting rid of drug suppliers, Hochman said. He emphasized it was not an immigration enforcement operation.

Mayor Karen Bass said, "It's about getting criminals off the street who prey on vulnerable Angelenos, including those who are unhoused and struggling with addictions, who are experiencing mental health crises."

In all, 29 search warrants were served in connection with the operation, 14 of them within the city of Los Angeles, 15 outside of the city, including other areas in LA, Ventura and San Bernardino counties, Hochman said.

"We are very focused on not just having a one-dimensional, go out and take off street dealers; we're trying to get street dealers, mid-level distributors, and then the source of those drugs as well," McDonnell said.