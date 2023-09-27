Skeletal human remains found in Thousand Oaks

A hiker discovered skeletal human remains in a ravine near the Arroyo Conejo Nature Preserve on Thursday.

According to a statement from Ventura County Sheriff's Department, a Thousand Oaks resident was hiking in the open area, located between the nature preserve and the 1900 block of Roadrunner Avenue, when they spotted the remains in the bottom of the ravine.

Deputies were called to the scene, along with personnel from the Major Crimes Bureau, Forensic Services Bureau and the Medical Examiner's Office. They were able to confirm that the remains did in fact belong to a human.

"Due to the level of decomposition, the decent could not be identified," the statement said.

The Medical Examiner's Office is not working to determine cause of death and the person to whom the remains belong.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact investigators at (805) 384-4722.