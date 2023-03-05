Six teenagers arrested for allegedly beating, robbing 15-year-old in Westminster

Police on Saturday announced the arrests of a group of teenage boys who allegedly jumped a 15-year-old in Westminster back in early February.

According to a statement from Westminster Police Department, the original incident took place on Feb. 10, at Gillespie Park, located in the 9800 block fo McFadden Avenue.

"Approximately 10 subjects 'jumped' the victim in the park when they thought he was filming them with his cellular phone," said WPD Commander Kevin MacCormick. "The suspects hit and kicked the victim numerous times in the head, face and torso while yelling racial slurs at him. The victim stated he sustained minor abrasions to his face due to the attack."

Throughout the course of the investigation, officers were able to determine the names of six suspects involved in the attack, all of whom were arrested on Friday for both the assault and for stealing the victim's cell phone.

The identities of the victim and suspects were withheld due to their ages, all under 18 years old.

Five of the boys are from Westminster and the sixth is from Garden Grove, according to the police report.

"Three suspects will be transported to Orange County Juvenile Hall, ... while the remaining three will be released to their parents," the statement said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has additional information was asked to contact investigators at (714) 548-3772.