Sinkhole opens off side of 210 Freeway in Sylmar
A sinkhole opened up off the side of the 210 Freeway in Sylmar early Monday afternoon, just another of the ranging impacts being dealt to Southern California by a powerful storm.
The hole was reported at around 4:30 p.m. on westbound lanes of I-210 between Hubbard Street and Roxford Street.
California Highway Patrol says that the incident was first reported as a landslide, but when cleanup crews arrived to clear the debris, they noticed that it was actually a hole that had begun to form in the ground.
Aerial views of the scene showed a hole just off the side of the right most lane, which was closed due until further notice.
Caltrans crews will assess the sinkhole and determine their next step.
