Sinkhole opens off side of 210 Freeway in Sylmar

By Dean Fioresi

A sinkhole opened up off the side of the 210 Freeway in Sylmar early Monday afternoon, just another of the ranging impacts being dealt to Southern California by a powerful storm. 

The hole was reported at around 4:30 p.m. on westbound lanes of I-210 between Hubbard Street and Roxford Street. 

California Highway Patrol says that the incident was first reported as a landslide, but when cleanup crews arrived to clear the debris, they noticed that it was actually a hole that had begun to form in the ground. 

Aerial views of the scene showed a hole just off the side of the right most lane, which was closed due until further notice. 

Caltrans crews will assess the sinkhole and determine their next step. 

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on February 5, 2024 / 5:37 PM PST

