Sinéad O'Connor, legendary singer of "Nothing Compares 2 U," dead at 56

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor has died at age 56, according to a family statement obtained by the BBC.

Her cause of death was not revealed.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," the singer's family said in a statement. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

The songstress, born in Dublin, was best known for her smash 1990 hit 'Nothing Compares 2 U," written by Prince.

Sinead O'Connor is seen onstage March 4, 1988. Independent Newspapers Ireland/NLI Collection

Her rendition of the song topped the charts worldwide and earned her multiple Grammy Award nominations, including a win for Best Alternative Album in 1991.

That year, O'Connor was named Artist of the Year by Rolling Stone.

The singer, no stranger to controversy throughout her career, sparked intense outrage when she ripped a photo of Pope John Paul II and proclaimed: "Fight the real enemy" during a 1992 musical performance on Saturday Night Live.

In 2018, O'Connor converted to Islam and changed her name to Shuhada Sadaqat.

O'Connor is survived by three of her children. Her 17-year-old son Shane died last year after going missing. BBC News reports that following his death, she wrote that he had "decided to end his earthly struggle" and requested "no-one follows his example."