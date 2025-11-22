Simi Valley police arrest man accused of slashing tires of at least 11 vehicles

A Simi Valley man was arrested after allegedly slashing the tires of several vehicles, according to authorities.

In a news release, the Simi Valley Police Department said officers responded to the 4100 block of Cochran Street on Friday after receiving several reports of vandalism to vehicles. Officers determined that at least 11 victims had at least one tire destroyed on their vehicles parked in the street and driveways between Cochran and Tapo Street the previous evening.

Security footage showed a man wearing a beanie and a dark jacket in that area at about 9 p.m. Thursday.

That night, officers arrested 32-year-old Simi Valley resident Russell Myers on suspicion of possession of a concealed dirk or dagger. The arresting officer was unaware of the alleged vandalisms at the time, police said, but was able to link Myers to the crimes after watching surveillance video.

On Saturday, authorities concluded that Myers was allegedly involved in the vandalisms.

No additional details were immediately made available.