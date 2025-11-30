Watch CBS News
Shooting in Simi Valley neighborhood leaves 2 critically wounded

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Two people were critically wounded during a shooting in the Wood Ranch area of Simi Valley on Sunday afternoon. 

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Hawks Bill Place just after 12 p.m. upon learning of shots fired in the area, according to a news release from the Simi Valley Police Department. 

"When officers arrived on scene they located two victims with gunshot wounds," the release said. 

Both victims, who haven't yet been identified, were taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police. 

People were asked to stay away from the area as the investigation continued, but SVPD officers said that they did not believe there was a threat to the public. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

