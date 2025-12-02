Simi Valley police say married couple's son is suspect in their deadly double shooting

Police have identified the son of a Simi Valley physician as the suspect in the killing of the doctor and his wife over the weekend. They also confirmed that he died by suicide more than 70 miles away in the Inland Empire later that same day.

Eric Cordes and Vicki Cordes, 63 and 66 years old, were killed on Sunday afternoon when 37-year-old Keith Cordes, of Kentucky, entered the open garage of their Hawks Bill Place home and opened fire. Both of the victims were struck by gunfire multiple times, police said.

Despite being rushed to a nearby trauma center, they were both declared dead later that day.

The shooting investigation outside of a Simi Valley home on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. CBS LA

The early stages of investigation revealed that Keith Cordes, the son of the highly regarded Simi Valley radiologist Eric Cordes and step-son of Vicki Cordes, was a possible suspect in the incident. SVPD officers identified his black Honda Civic, which left the Wood Ranch neighborhood following the shooting, via the FLOCK camera system, according to an updated news release.

They later captured the car on license plate-reading cameras as it traveled south on the 210 Freeway, eventually exiting the freeway in Chino before arriving at Ayala Park. It was there that SVPD and Chino Police Department officers were called later Sunday upon learning of a car fire.

"They learned that an individual associated with the vehicle had reportedly set the car on fire before fatally shooting himself," said SVPD's news release. "The resulting fire caused significant burns that initially prevented identification."

The burnt-out car found at Ayala Park in Chino. Police say the incident is connected to the deadly shooting in Simi Valley. CBS LA

Cordes was identified as the deceased person by the San Bernardino County Medical Examiner on Tuesday. They say that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police believe that the same gun was used in the homicides of Eric and Vicki Cordes.

Detectives are still working to investigate the circumstances leading up to the Simi Valley shooting and a motive in the incident.