Watch CBS News
Local News

Simi Valley police warn residents about man impersonating city employee

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Simi Valley police have warned residents about a man impersonating a city employee. 

Throughout Monday afternoon, the city received several calls from residents near Dinsmore and Arcane Streets after a man dressed in a utility vest tried to enter their homes for a water quality test. 

The residents claimed that he flashed a badge and told them he was a city employee. The Simi Valley Police Department told residents that city employees would never conduct this type of work and urged anyone who encountered this man to call authorities. 

If you have a similar experience, the department asks you to call them at (805) 583-6950.

First published on October 30, 2023 / 8:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.