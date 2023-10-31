Simi Valley police warn residents about man impersonating city employee

Simi Valley police have warned residents about a man impersonating a city employee.

Throughout Monday afternoon, the city received several calls from residents near Dinsmore and Arcane Streets after a man dressed in a utility vest tried to enter their homes for a water quality test.

The residents claimed that he flashed a badge and told them he was a city employee. The Simi Valley Police Department told residents that city employees would never conduct this type of work and urged anyone who encountered this man to call authorities.

If you have a similar experience, the department asks you to call them at (805) 583-6950.