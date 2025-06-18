Watch CBS News
Intruder in Simi Valley fatally shot by homeowner during break-in

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Chelsea Hylton

KCAL News

An intruder is dead after being shot by a homeowner in Simi Valley Wednesday morning.

The Simi Valley Police Department said they received a call around 12:50 a.m. from the 4100 block of Eileen Street.

Police said a woman called saying her ex-boyfriend broke into her home and her husband confronted the man, firing a handgun.

"There has been an instance in the past where she actually sought a temporary restraining order," said Sgt. Rick Morton, with the Simi Valley Police Department. "We don't know at this point whether she sought a permanent restraining order, but it sounds like there have been some altercations in the past where he's shown up to this residence."

The man was struck and was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The husband is cooperative and is being interviewed by authorities, Simi Valley police said.

