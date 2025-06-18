Intruder in Simi Valley fatally shot by homeowner during break-in

An intruder is dead after being shot by a homeowner in Simi Valley Wednesday morning.

The Simi Valley Police Department said they received a call around 12:50 a.m. from the 4100 block of Eileen Street.

Police said a woman called saying her ex-boyfriend broke into her home and her husband confronted the man, firing a handgun.

"There has been an instance in the past where she actually sought a temporary restraining order," said Sgt. Rick Morton, with the Simi Valley Police Department. "We don't know at this point whether she sought a permanent restraining order, but it sounds like there have been some altercations in the past where he's shown up to this residence."

The man was struck and was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The husband is cooperative and is being interviewed by authorities, Simi Valley police said.