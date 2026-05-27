Man intentionally rams car into donut shop in Simi Valley, police say

A man is in custody after he allegedly rammed his car into the front of a donut shop in Simi Valley on Wednesday morning.

The Simi Valley Police Department said they received a call shortly after 12:30 a.m. about a car that had crashed into a business in the 1700 block of Erringer Road.

Responding officers located a gray Chevrolet Tahoe with significant damage to the front of the car. Police conducted a traffic stop and during the encounter, the driver allegedly rammed into a patrol vehicle multiple times and also drove toward an officer.

Simi Valley police said they attempted to arrest the driver, but he was noncompliant and allegedly armed with a knife. Officers used a taser during the incident. The man was ultimately arrested.

During their investigation, police determined that the man intentionally rammed his car into the donut shop after he became upset that it was closed.

One officer suffered minor injuries during the incident.