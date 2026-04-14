Pedestrian killed in Simi Valley crash

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Simi Valley on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The crash happened at around 4:40 p.m. near Cochran Street and Stearns Street, firefighters said.

Upon arrival, they found the victim, only described as a female pedestrian, lying in the street. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Her identity has not yet been revealed.

Simi Valley Police Department officers said that the crash was not a hit-and-run and that the driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene to cooperate with their probe.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Aerial footage showed the silver pickup truck, which had heavy damage to its front end, parked on the street a short distance away from the victim's body, which was covered with a white sheet.