Silverado Canyon residents prep ahead of series of storms moving into SoCal

Silverado Canyon residents prep for the worst as series of storms moves into SoCal

With a series of storms heading into Southern California, all of which are predicted to bring rain, some residents are taking the initiative and preparing for the worst, protecting their homes from potential damage.

While the storms aren't expected to be major rain events, Silverado Canyon homeowners jumped into action on Tuesday, lining streets with sandbags, while cleanup crews moved debris from the roads and cleared culverts to allow maximum water flow.

Prone to severe flooding and mudslides, due to their proximity to the Bond Fire burn scar, residents don't take any rainfall lightly. Thus far, there have been no evacuation warnings or flood warnings issued for the area, but knowing how things have gone in the past, they wanted to make sure to be prepared for the worst.

"I just know that it's coming tonight," said Colleen Maxwell, one of the many living in the area who took precautions, putting a storm barrier across her driveway.

Several homes have been damaged in the past due to debris flows, something that some residents say is still being cleaned up as they prepare for the next onslaught of precipitation.

Tuesday's storm is expected to taper off overnight, with sunny conditions returning before a second storm makes its way into the area on Saturday, which meteorologists suggest could bring "moderate to heavy rain."