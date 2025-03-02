SigAlert issued after large trees topples into lanes of 405 Freeway in West LA

Lanes closed as large tree falls into lanes of 405 Freeway in West LA

Lanes closed as large tree falls into lanes of 405 Freeway in West LA

Lanes closed as large tree falls into lanes of 405 Freeway in West LA

A large tree toppled onto the 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles on Sunday, prompting a lengthy closure and what will likely be a tricky cleanup.

It was reported at around 2:40 p.m. on southbound lanes near Montana Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The tree fell into the No. 5 lane, which is nearest the freeway's right shoulder, prompting officers to issue a SigAlert.

They say that the closure will remain in place until the tree is cleared from the road.

The Department of Transportation was contacted as well as the Department of Public Works to determine who is responsible for clearing the blockage.

The tree was likely toppled by strong gusts of wind that swept through the region on Sunday, which brought strong rain and even hail in some areas.