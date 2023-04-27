Sierra Madre declares bears public safety threat, claims state agency failed to contain population

After seeing an increase in bear encounters throughout their city, Sierra Madre has declared the animals a public safety threat.

Management analyst James Carlson said that the city received 130 calls about bears last year, an increase of about 20% from 2021. Of these calls, 17 regarded bears finding their way into buildings, cars and even a school. Six reports were of people coming face-to-face with the animals, several of which ended in serious injuries.

Additionally, the number of bears spotted in the area has grown exponentially since the 1980s and 1990s. The city placed the blame for the influx on the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, which imported the bears into the hills above Sierra Madre in 1933.

In the almost 100 years since the importation, the city claimed the department allowed the bears to grow unabated creating a public safety threat for Sierra Madre residents.

Coupled with the declaration, they demanded the CADFW contain the population and remedy the public safety threat.

KCAL News reached out to CADFW but has not received a comment as of Wednesday night.