Shots fired during pursuit in Claremont; suspect arrested on 10 Freeway

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

KCAL News

Shots were fired during a pursuit involving Claremont police on Thursday night. 

Officers say that they tried to conduct a traffic stop on a pickup truck that crossed their radars as stolen. Instead of stopping, the suspect allegedly fired shots towards the officers and sped off, according to the Claremont Police Department. 

Police did not say if they returned fire.

While fleeing, the suspect collided with the center divider of the 10 Freeway, which caused the truck to lose a tire. 

At some point, police say that the man threw the handgun out of the truck's window. They found it on eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway east of the Indian Hill onramp near where the driver stopped the vehicle.

The suspect was taken into custody after attempting to run away on foot. He has not been identified. 

