Shots fired at Beverly Crest home, but no victims found

Shots were reported in an exclusive neighborhood in the Beverly Crest area Monday morning, but no victims of a shooting have been found.

(credit: CBS)

LAPD officers responded to several 911 calls of a shooting in the 9500 block of Highridge Place just after 9 a.m.

A black car seen speeding away from the area drove down the hill into Beverly Hills, where Beverly Hills police stopped it near the corner of Rexford and Santa Monica. The driver has been detained and is being questioned, according to police.

The LAPD and LAFD responded to the home where the shots were heard. No victims of a shooting have been found yet, according to the LAPD, but an older woman was being treated nearby for an unspecified injury.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.