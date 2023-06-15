Shoreline Village in Long Beach faces controversial proposed updates

Long Beach's iconic Shoreline Village may undergo significant upgrades if the Planning Commission approves the master plan, but not everyone is pleased with the proposal.

"It looks very cookie-cutter. It looks very commercial," said Long Beach resident Diane Burkholder. "A lot of the character is erased."

The Planning Commission members will gather to vote on the plan Thursday, which entails the construction of a two-story parking structure, improved pedestrian and bike paths, expanded outdoor dining areas, and additional retail space.

However, the master plan also includes the demolition of the beloved Pelican Pier Pavilion, which currently houses the cherished carousel and arcade games.

City staff members emphasize that the demolition of the Pelican Pier Pavilion does not automatically mean the carousel will disappear forever. The tenant has the option to relocate the carousel to another structure on the property.

The public will have the opportunity to voice their opinions on the matter during the scheduled public comment session Thursday at 5 p.m.