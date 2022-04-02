Shoppers and businesses react to more patrols near Rodeo Drive

In the past months, one of the most famous streets in the world, Rodeo Drive, has turned a destination for both shoppers and thieves seeking designer labels.

"We've seen an increase in behavior that appears to be more desperate," said Beverly Hills Police Department Lt. Giovanni Trejo.

Recently, thieves have descended upon the iconic shopping center targeting high-end stores for burglaries and robberies, with one group getting away with an estimated $5 million worth of jewelry.

"I feel pretty safe when I shop on Rodeo but it does make me a little wary when I am here," said shopper Ingrid Wilcox about the recent robberies. "I just hope something like that doesn't happen while I'm shopping."

These brazen robberies have frightened many businesses in the area.

"We have a plastic surgery office where we are locking our doors during business hours," said plastic surgeon Dr. Ariel Ourian. "When our patients and clients come in, we open the door and let them in and lock the door again."

In response, the police have increased patrols with the help of private security contractors.

"We've increased the police presence in the area," said Trejo. "We've also increased the number of armed private security officers who are patrolling the area."

In addition to more patrols, the police department has increased its use of technology to help prevent and solve crimes.

"We've added additional cameras to the already thousands of cameras that we have," said Trejo. "We have a drone pilot program that we are utilizing which has also produced great results."

The news of the increased patrols and rise in crime in Beverly Hills seems to have others undeterred.

"I imagine someone's going to go where the money is and that's what this street would be," said visitor Eric Schippers. "But, I'm not concerned about it."