Shoplifting crimes in LA are on the rise

While new Los Angeles Police Department statistics show that violent crime is down, shoplifting has steeply increased. In January 2023, there were 805 shoplifting reports in the city of Los Angeles, which was the highest monthly total since at least 2010.

Since August 2022, shoplifting has been steadily rising, with most of the crimes happening in department stores and clothing stores.

Downtown Los Angeles has really been hit hard. Mahboobeh Roozbehani and her husband own Santee Beauty Center in the Fashion District, and over the last 30 years of business there, shoplifting has recently really gotten out of hand they say.

Roozbehani said just last week, $1,000 worth of hair clippers were stolen. "We put two of the most expensive hair-cutting combos in front of him. And the minute my husband look away, he grabbed them and he ran out of the shop," said Roozbehani of the theft.

The losses and safety concerns have caused some of the downtown LA shops to band together, and look out for one another, and closing at the same time, so no one is a lone target. "It is like a group help so the minute they close, I close so we don't stay the last person," said Roozbehani.

Canoga Park followed downtown Los Angeles with 448 incidents reported in 2022.

Although not defined as a violent crime, shoplifting crimes can still be dangerous. It's classified as petty theft if stolen merchandise is less than $950. When the value exceeds $950, the crime is classified as grand theft and can be prosecuted as either a misdemeanor or a felony.