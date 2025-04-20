Watch CBS News
Shooting suspect crashes at end of police chase on 101 Freeway in Boyle Heights

Two people were hospitalized when an alleged shooting suspect crashed after leading police on a pursuit along the 101 Freeway in Boyle Heights on Sunday afternoon. 

The crash happened sometime around 4:30 p.m. just after the suspect exited the freeway on Fourth Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department officers. 

It's unclear if the injured people were inside of the car being chased or an uninvolved vehicle. 

SkyCal flew over the scene as both patients were loaded into the back of ambulances. Two cars could be seen with damage after the collision. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

