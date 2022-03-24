Shooting on Compton street leaves man dead; gunman at large

A man was shot and killed in Compton early Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred at 5 a.m. at the intersection of Cuzco Avenue and Pauline Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reports.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he died. He was not identified.

No arrests have been made. There was no immediate suspect information. The circumstances of the shooting were unclear.

Anyone with information on the case should call detectives at 323-890-5500.