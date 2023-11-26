Shooting leaves one dead, one wounded in Pomona

One person was killed and another hospitalized after a shooting in Pomona late Saturday evening.

Officers were sent to the 1100 block of W. Ninth Street after receiving reports of shots fired and a person down at around 10:10 p.m., according to Pomona Police Department.

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. That person was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

As they investigated, they discovered a second victim who was also taken to a nearby hospital. They are in critical condition.

Investigators are working to determine a motive in the shooting.

Neither of the victims has yet been identified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Pomona police at (909) 620-2085.