Shooting investigation shuts down Spring and 6th in DTLA

Police closed down the intersection of South Spring and 6th streets in downtown Los Angeles Friday during a shooting investigation and possible barricade situation.

Police said an assault with a deadly weapon was reported at a hotel located at 6th and Spring streets Friday. CBSLA

Police said an assault with a deadly weapon was reported at a hotel located at 6th and Spring at about 9:40 a.m. Friday.

A man in his 30s was hospitalized; he was conscious and breathing, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.

A male suspect was believed to be barricaded inside the hotel, according to police. LAPD officers set up a perimeter around the building. Police said a handgun was involved.

At 11:30 a.m., LAPD said a person of interest was detained. Traffic delays were expected to continue.