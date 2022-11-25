Shooting investigation shuts down Spring and 6th in DTLA
Police closed down the intersection of South Spring and 6th streets in downtown Los Angeles Friday during a shooting investigation and possible barricade situation.
Police said an assault with a deadly weapon was reported at a hotel located at 6th and Spring at about 9:40 a.m. Friday.
A man in his 30s was hospitalized; he was conscious and breathing, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.
A male suspect was believed to be barricaded inside the hotel, according to police. LAPD officers set up a perimeter around the building. Police said a handgun was involved.
At 11:30 a.m., LAPD said a person of interest was detained. Traffic delays were expected to continue.
