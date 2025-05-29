Watch CBS News
2 people injured after shooting in La Mirada, one person in custody

Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
One person is in custody after a shooting left two people injured in La Mirada Thursday morning.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department received a call around 12:30 a.m. about a shooting near Foster Road and Lisburn Place.

When deputies arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A person was taken into custody at the scene. It is unclear how the shooting took place. 

