2 people injured after shooting in La Mirada, one person in custody

One person is in custody after a shooting left two people injured in La Mirada Thursday morning.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department received a call around 12:30 a.m. about a shooting near Foster Road and Lisburn Place.

When deputies arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A person was taken into custody at the scene. It is unclear how the shooting took place.