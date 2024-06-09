Shooting in South Los Angeles leaves one hospitalized

One person was hospitalized after a shooting in South Los Angeles on Sunday.

It happened at around 3 p.m. in the 1000 block of W. 62nd Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department officers.

They arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound. They were rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators were unable to provide information on a suspect or motive as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.