Shooting in South Los Angeles leaves one hospitalized

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

One person was hospitalized after a shooting in South Los Angeles on Sunday. 

It happened at around 3 p.m. in the 1000 block of W. 62nd Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department officers. 

They arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound. They were rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. 

Investigators were unable to provide information on a suspect or motive as the investigation continues. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on June 9, 2024 / 4:40 PM PDT

